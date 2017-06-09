White Sox Charities hold annual Garage Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A chance to own a piece of White Sox history and help a worthy cause at the same time this weekend.

White Sox Charities is holding its annual Garage Sale at Guaranteed Rate Field tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s open to the public with free admission.

Collectible items are for sale, including game used jerseys, bats and other equipment.

For nostalgic fans, there are bricks and turnstiles from Old Comiskey Park, but no Donna Summer records left over from Disco Demolition!

The event coincides with the annual Family Field Day. Proceeds from both events will benefit White Sox Charities, which awarded nearly 1.9 million dollars in grants and donations last year.

Since its founding in 1990, White Sox Charities has donated nearly 27 million dollars.