The Rock’s new movie filming in Chicago this weekend; Street closures scheduled

CHICAGO – Drivers – and fans of The Rock – will both want to be aware street closures in downtown Chicago this weekend.

Streets will be shut down while crews film scene for Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson’s new movie “Rampage.”

The streets are closed because of “low-flying helicopters.”

Street closures are on Saturday at the following times and locations:

  •  8 a.m.-4 p.m. Dearborn: Jackson-Monroe & Adams: State-Clark
  •  9 a.m.-10:15 a.m. Michigan: Oak-Erie
  •  11 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Wacker: Wabash-Lake St.
  •  12 p.m.-1 p.m. Madison: Dearborn-Wells
  •  2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Dearborn: Van Buren-Monroe

For Sunday:

  • 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Dearborn: Jackson-Monroe & Adams: State-Clark
  •  8 a.m.-8:45 a.m. Wacker: Michigan-Wabash, bridge & river
  •  9 a.m.-9:45 a.m. Michigan: Superior-Wacker
  •  11 a.m.-12 p.m. Madison: Dearborn-Franklin
  •  2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Dearborn: Van Buren-Monroe