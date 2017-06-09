Southwest Airlines first African American Pilot retired after 37 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It was a big day at Southwest Airlines as its first African American pilot made his last flight for the airline.

Captain Lou Freeman retired after 37 years with the airline. He made his final flight home yesterday to Midway Airport.

Freeman joined southwest in 1980, when African American commercial pilots were even more rare than they are today.

Freeman rose to become the first African American Chief Pilot of any major airline.

He says his mission has been to guide more young African Americans into the job.