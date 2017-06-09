× Showers and thunderstorms forming along a frontal boundary bisecting the Chicago area this Friday afternoon/evening

Showers and embedded thunderstorms are forming along a frontal boundary late this Friday afternoon that runs from northeast Iowa across northern Illinois just south of Chicago into northwest Indiana. The front is being reinforced in the immediate Chicago area by the strengthening and movement inland of a northeasterly lake breeze. Higher dewpoints approaching 60-degrees along with peak afternoon heating seeing high temperatures reaching into the upper 80s and lower 90s, along with converging winds along the frontal boundary all are contributing to the convective cloud development.

Showers and thunderstorms will track east-southeast, individual showers/thunderstorms often passing over the same areas could see some locations end up with up to an inch of rainfall before convection subsides later this evening. Strongest storms could have brief heavy downpours, wind gusts 30 to 40 miles per hour, and vivid lightning.

The showers and thunderstorm development/movement can be followed on the Regional Weather Radar mosaic below…