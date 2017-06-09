Powerball jackpot over $400 million, 7-time lotto winner shares tips on how to win

CHICAGO — The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $400 million and seven-time winner Richard Lustig says luck has nothing to do with winning.

After no one won the prize on Wednesday, June 7th, the jackpot currently stands at $435 million. Lustig, who has visited his state lottery office to collect seven game grand prizes, gives insight on what it’s like to win big money.

In his book, “Learn How To Increase Your Chances Of Winning The Lottery,” Lustig shares his secrets and strategies when buying lottery tickets to increase the chances of winning.

“My family and I are very thankful,” says Lustig, “Not lucky, but thankful. Luck has nothing to do with it. This is a method that absolutely works.”

The details of his method seem to be working for others; an Iowa couple won over $9 million after using his method and a couple in Florida won over $2 million.