New $75M CPS high school proposed for Englewood

CHICAGO -- Chicago Public Schools officials unveil a $75 million plan to build a new high school in one of the city’s most troubled neighborhoods.

The proposed new high school would merge four schools into a new building in Englewood on what is now the Robeson High School campus. Robeson currently has the lowest academic ranked school in the CPS. The other three are tied for the second lowest performers. They are Team Englewood Community Academy High School, Harper High School and Hope Academy – all of which have 160 students or fewer.

Today CPS CEO Forrest Claypool announced plans for what the district is calling a “state of the art” high school.

“We would build this school on the Robeson current site and tear down the old Robeson,” Claypool said. “Essentially you’ll have a brand new school where Robeson currently is, and there will be additional athletic fields and spaces as a result of that process.”

Chief education officer Janice Jackson says the school would open in time for the 2019-2020 school year.

“There has not been a large-scale investment, from an educational standpoint, there has not been a new facility, a new high school built in this community since the 1970s,” Jackson said.

The new school would keep kids in the neighborhood. Right now four out of every 10 students in Englewood travel at least four miles to get to school every day.

There will be a chance for the neighborhood to weigh in on this proposal when CPS holds a public hearing at 5:30 in the evening on July 19 at Parker Elementary.