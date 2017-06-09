Man dead in police involved shooting in Lyons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYONS, Ill. – A police involved shooting left one person dead in Lyons, Illinois Friday.

Police stopped a car and tried to arrest a suspect who witnesses say pulled a gun.

State police say the incident is related to a murder investigation in Sycamore.

The suspect was in a dark-colored Chrysler 300. The crime scene included this vehicle with the windows shot out and a sheet obscuring the front seat. Shell-casings and evidence markers covered the ground alongside it.

Witnesses say the driver fired first, followed by a volley of shots from the two pursuing officers."

Several ambulances were called to the scene. A defibrillator was brought out in an unsuccessful attempt to resuscitate the man.

Officers were from Lyons, Riverside, North Riverside, Stickney, Brookfield, McCook, Bedford Park and the Dept of Homeland Security responded.

State police are the agency in charge and say

WGN is told the officers involved were not hurt.