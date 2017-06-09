Lunchbreak: Vegan chili, prepared by Snap Kitchen chef Ethan Holmes and details about the Vegan Food and Drink Festival

Executive Chef Ethan Holmes

Snap Kitchen

Event:

Vegan Food and Drink Festival

June 10

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Grant Park

Butler Field

Chicago

www.vegandrinkfest.com/chicago

Vegan Chili

Yield 8-12 portions

Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 cup red bell peppers, 1/4” diced

1/2 cup green bell peppers, 1/4” diced

1 cup yellow onions, 1/4” diced

1/2 cup poblano peppers, 1/4” diced

1/4 cup jalapenos, 1/4”diced

1/2 cup eggplant, skinned, 1/4” diced

1 cup mushrooms, white, 1/4” diced

1/2 cup cauliflower rice (pulse in food processor)

1/2 cup tempeh, crumbled

2 15 oz cans canned tomato, with liquid, smashed

1 15 oz can red kidney beans, drained, rinsed

1 15 oz can black beans, drained, rinsed

3 Tbs chile powder

1 Tbs smoked paprika

1 tsp cumin, ground

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper

1 Tbs garlic cloves, smashed

3 Tbs tomato paste

1 cup water

2 Tbs lime juice

salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Add olive oil to large pot. Heat to a simmer over high heat. Add peppers, onions and garlic. Sweat until the vegetables become translucent. Add mushrooms, cauliflower rice and eggplant. Continue to sweat to allow cauliflower rice to soften. Add tomato paste and continue to cook to allow the tomato paste to brown. Add tempeh, all seasoning and stir through. Continue to cook until seasonings are dispersed evenly. Add smashed canned tomatoes. Stir through. Add kidney and black beans, water, and lime juice. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce to a simmer. Simmer until vegetables are cooked and flavors have melded.

© Chef Ethan R. Holmes for Snap Kitchen