John Legend, Chrissy Teigen take family trip to Lincoln Park Zoo

CHICAGO — John Legend is in Chicago this weekend for both a concert at Ravina and to sit on a panel address the city’s youth violence issues.
But he’s also taking time for his family.
The singer posted a photo to Instagram Friday afternoon of his family at the Lincoln Park Zoo.
Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen and their 1-year-old daughter Luna seemed to be enjoying their time.
He captioned the photo:
Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour
ETOnline also reports Teigen and Luna stopped for lunch at Lou Malnati’s.
41.921092 -87.633991