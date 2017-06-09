John Legend, Chrissy Teigen take family trip to Lincoln Park Zoo

CHICAGO — John Legend is in Chicago this weekend for both a concert at Ravina and to sit on a panel address the city’s youth violence issues.

But he’s also taking time for his family.

The singer posted a photo to Instagram Friday afternoon of his family at the Lincoln Park Zoo.

Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen and their 1-year-old daughter Luna seemed to be enjoying their time.

He captioned the photo:

Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour

ETOnline also reports Teigen and Luna stopped for lunch at Lou Malnati’s.