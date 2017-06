CHICAGO — Children will have a chance to learn how to play chess for free this summer.

The Chicago Chess Foundation will offer several camps, with each one ending with a tournament.

The camps will be held in South Shore, Brighton Park, Ravenswood and Irving Park.

Each camp will run for four days.

Kids in 3rd to 8th grade are eligible to participate.

Each class will take 40 children.

The first camp will begin on July 17th.

More info at http://chicagolandchess.org/events-2-2/