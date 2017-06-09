Former Congressman Trey Radel, author of “Democrazy”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trey Radel is an American politician and former Republican congressman who represented Florida's 19th Congressional District. Radel has previously worked as a television reporter, anchor, newspaper publisher, and talk radio host. He currently runs a media training and communications consulting firm, the Trey Radel Media Group. He lives with his wife and child in Fort Myers, FL. His latest book is Democrazy.

Politics, Money and Madness: GOP Congressman Trey Radel, in conversation with columnist Kristen McQueary

Sunday, June 11

Jones College Prep/North Auditorium/C-SPAN

2:00 pm - 2:45 pm