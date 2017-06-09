Durbin meets with Muslims teens who recount growing hate crimes against the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Illinois' senior U.S. senator says President Donald Trump "clearly crossed the line" when he talked to former FBI director James Comey about backing off the investigation into Russia and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin reacted Friday to Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Durbin stopped short of calling for impeachment proceedings against the president, calling it premature.

The Democrat said he is willing to trust Special Counsel Robert Mueller to do a thorough job of investigating Russia's meddling in the 2016 elections.

Durbin made his comments following a meeting with Muslim teens about hate crimes committed against the Muslim community. Teens shared their personal stories at the CAIR-Chicago office, including girls who recounted a racist rant from another customer at the Pepe's Mexican Restaurant Hickory Hills.

The chain has since apologized publicly.

Durbin reiterates the no one is above the law and adds that there needs to be a special independent commission to investigate Russia's hacking of U.S. electoral system. Illinois was one of the states targeted by the Russian hacking.