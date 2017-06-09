By getting young men off the streets and into jobs, Arne Duncan hopes to reduce violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He has spent most of his life committed to education but now former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan has taken on a new cause, dedicating himself to help reducing Chicago’s violence.

Duncan says he too is tired of seeing an abundance of African American young men being targeted by Chicago police.

Duncan along with partner Emerson Collective are working with nearly two dozen employers helping to get young men off the streets and transition them into permanent jobs. Although still in its infancy, the program appears promising.

Duncan plans to expand this program by offering jobs in the culinary and hospitality industry.

Arne Duncan is one of Chicago’s Very Own.