Boat sharing company makes getting on the water easier, more affordable

Who doesn't love being out on the lake? But it's the cost and the time it takes to maintain a boat that keeps most of us back on shore.

That's where SailTime comes in.

The company treats luxury sailboats like time sharing a vacation condo. A monthly fee gets you on the water on any size sail boat or catamaran of your dreams. And it takes care of all the downsides of boat ownership for you.

The maintenance, the slip fees, the insurance and the training is all included.

Costs start as little as $300 per month.

The other big perk of membership. is not having to store it during Chicago’s long winters.

More information at https://sailtime.com/