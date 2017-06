Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th Birthday Party

June 10th, 2017

3:30-6:30pm

The B. Harley Bradley House

701 S. Harrison Ave, Kankakee, IL

Event details: On Junes 10th we will host a huge birthday party to celebrate the 150th Birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright. From June 8th ( Franks birthday)–September 8th, the Bradley House will host Frank’s Birthday Extravaganza, with many events designed to celebrate his artistry, architecture and action-packed 91 year life.

