4-year-old death's investigated as homicide

EAST CHICAGO, ILL. — The death of a 4-year-old in East Chicago is being investigated as a homicide.

Garrion Glover Jr died May 11 after he was shot in the neck.

Authorities didn’t immediately rule whether the death was an accident or a homicide.

But now, police say they’re not sure, so they’re treating it as a homicide investigation.

The boy’s mother says she was asleep when she heard a noise in the living room.

She found her son on the floor bleeding.

A gun was recovered at the scene, but police haven’t said who the gun belonged to.