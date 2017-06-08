World Naked Bike Ride makes its way through Chicago

CHICAGO — The World Naked Bike Ride will be making its way through the Windy City this weekend.

On Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m., nearly naked riders will take to the streets to raise awareness of eco-friendly transportation and body positivity.

SATURDAY EVENING!!! Bike naked with thousands celebrating freedom from shame and oil. https://t.co/DZ6sEZqc9i #bikechi #wnbrc — Chicago Naked Ride (@ChiNakedRide) June 5, 2017

Full-frontal public nudity is against the law in Chicago, so riders will be sure to take appropriate precautions to cover up. However, if you see the group, you are bound to see a lot of skin.

The ride will take the bicyclists through Chicago neighborhoods, but the exact route has not yet been announced.

For more information on the World Naked Bike Ride, be sure to follow them on Twitter.