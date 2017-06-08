Woman sues plastic surgeon saying photos posted on website without her permission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- A woman claims her plastic surgeon posted photos of her new breasts against her wishes.

The suit names the New You Plastic Surgery and Laser Center in Orland Park and surgeon Dr. Rejandra Shah.

The woman alleges the center posted before and after photos of her as part of her breast augmentation in June of 2015 without her permission.

The suit was filed at the Cook County Circuit Court under the name Jane Doe to protect the woman's identity.

Chicago Attorney Kevin O'Brien represents her. He says Jane Doe has according to the suit a q "highly distinctive freckle pattern on her chest which is highly recognizable by friends and family."

O'Brien says she told them unequivocally not to use her before and after photos on their site which plastic surgeons do for advertising and promotional purposes.

Jane Doe “subsequently found much to her horror that those photographs were used … and left on the plastic surgery site for over a year and only taken down after Jane Doe discovered them

Humiliated is the word he uses,” O’Brien said.

Dr. Shah's office did not answer WGN’s request for comment.