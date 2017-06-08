× Who is under investigation? Chicago case highlights how tricky that question can be

Who is under investigation?

Much has been made about why the FBI or federal prosecutors don’t comment on who is or isn’t a target?

Investigative reporter Ben Bradley examines a local case that underscores how tricky the territory can be.

It is a case study in why law enforcement is loath to comment on who may or not be targeted happened here in Illinois.

A U.S. attorney got ahead of investigators and offered a public reassurance that a politician wasn’t under investigation.

And a reassurance that turned out to be wrong.