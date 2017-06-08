Trump Investigation Far from Over, former Federal Prosecutors Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Much of the U.S. was glued to their televisions Thursday morning, as fired FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his interactions with President Donald Trump, in the weeks before his dismissal.

The much-anticipated event revealed some significant information, like Comey's assertion that President Trump asked him for "loyalty" during a private meeting in February. But two former federal prosecutors agree, the investigation is far from over.

Pat Brady, also the former chairman of the Illinois Republican party, insists it's a bad day for the Trump White House.

"Even if the words weren't directives or orders, [Trump] fired him and later said he fired him because he didn't like the way the Russia investigation was going. That's not how it works," Brady says.

Brady believes Trump was obstructing justice, after requesting Comey stop the investigation into former NSA Director, Michael Flynn. Still, he thinks impeachment would be bad for the country.

But Lori Lightfoot says while President Trump's behavior is inappropriate, she isn't convinced he committed a crime just yet.

"We need to know a lot more facts before one can conclude this is proof beyond a reasonable doubt this is what happened," said Lightfoot, who once served as Assistant US Attorney in the Criminal Division of the Northern Chicago District.

Lightfoot believes one of the more troubling pieces of testimony was Comey's admission that he breached protocol, sidestepping Attorney General Loretta Lynch to go public about the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server.

"He held what was a closing argument against a major party in a hotly contested election. That is an extraordinary move, and insubordination," says Lightfoot.

Comey told lawmakers on Thursday, he felt he had no choice following former President Bill Clinton's meeting with Lynch on an airport tarmac.

But, Lightfoot believes the highly-anticipated testimony brought to the forefront an issue that Comey says is certain: Russian involvement in the 2016 Election.

"That is something that has to be taken seriously. We need to understand what they did and take steps to arm ourselves," says Lightfoot, adding that the media's coverage of the testimony is trivializing another point - the fact that Trump is being accused of obstruction of justice.