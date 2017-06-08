Students get yearbook with racial slur on cover
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Teachers at a middle school had to fix more than 1,000 yearbooks after a racial slur was accidentally printed on the cover.
The yearbook staff used a historical map from the 1800’s which shows Northern San Diego County.
But on that map was the reference to a place where a freed slave lived and used a racial slur.
The district is apologizing, saying no one intended for it to happen.
All the yearbooks have been corrected, with staff scratching off the word on each one.