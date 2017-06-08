Newborn found in backpack in Arizona parking lot; Police seek public’s help

TEMPE, Ariz – Police in Arizona are asking for the public’s help after an infant was found abandoned in a backpack in a parking lot.

KPNX reports the newborn girl was found Sunday in Tempe, Arizona wrapped in a blanket, inside a “small black and pink Jonas Brothers backpack.” The backpack was placed inside a shopping cart. The cart was in a parking lot of a grocery store.

Updated photo of baby girl who was found abandoned in the parking lot & backpack that she was found with. Pls call Tempe PD if you have info pic.twitter.com/qPtkUaoVfm — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) June 7, 2017

AZ Central reports the baby was taken to a hospital and appeared to be in good health.

Tempe police are asking anyone who has information on the newborn’s identity, the identity of her parents or recognize the backpack to report it.

If you have any information on this case, call Tempe police at 480-350-8311.