Newborn found in backpack in Arizona parking lot; Police seek public’s help

TEMPE, Ariz – Police in Arizona are asking for the public’s help after an infant was found abandoned in a backpack in a parking lot.
KPNX reports the newborn girl was found Sunday in Tempe, Arizona wrapped in a blanket, inside a “small black and pink Jonas Brothers backpack.” The backpack was placed inside a shopping cart. The cart was in a parking lot of a grocery store.
AZ Central reports the baby was taken to a hospital and appeared to be in good health.
Tempe police are asking anyone who has information on the newborn’s identity, the identity of her parents or recognize the backpack to report it.
If you have any information on this case, call Tempe police at 480-350-8311.