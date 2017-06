Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A new trial has been requested in the 'Making a Murder' case.

Chicago area attorney Kathleen Zellner is defending the Wisconsin man convicted in a case profiled in the Netflix series.

Zellner argues Steven Avery's conviction was based on planted evidence and false testimony.

Avery was sentenced to life in prison in the death of photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005.

A judge has already overturned the conviction of Avery's nephew, who once confessed to aiding in the murder.