Man and dog killed in suspicious fire in suburbs

DUNDEE TOWNSHIP, Ill -- A fatal house fire is being treated as suspicious in the far northwest suburbs.

Flames tore through a home early yesterday on Richardson Dr in East Dundee Township.

Investigators sifted through the charred remains today.

Firefighters found the bodies of a still unidentified person and a dog inside.

A neighbor believes it was a man in his 30s, who lived there, and his pit bull.

Kane County authorities are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to give them a call.