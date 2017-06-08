Lunchbreak: Short rib omelet, prepared by LondonHouse chef Jacob Verstegen

Chef Jacob Verstegen

LH Rooftop

LondonHouse Chicago

85 E. Upper Wacker Drive

Chicago

www.londonhousechicago.com

Short Rib Omelet

Ingredients:

3 oz short rib, sliced and warmed in braising liquid

1 oz Vat17 white cheddar, grated

1 pinch of fine herbs (kind and amount to your liking)

3 eggs, beaten

salt

Garnish:

Thinly sliced pickled red onions

Pea sprouts

Flowering watercress

Directions:

Heat a non-stick pan, melt a little butter in it. Add the beaten eggs and fines herbs and stir vigorously, when nearly cooked tilt the pan away from you and let the egg pool in the side, add your sliced short rib and white cheddar and fold the eggs over the meat. Flip the pan and remove the omelet onto a plate. Pour about 2 oz. of the chili cream over the omelet and garnish with the pickled onions, pea sprouts, and flowering watercress.

To Braise the Short Rib

Ingredients:

1 short rib

seasoning mix

1/2 bottle red wine

1 onion, sliced

1 bunch thyme

3 bay leaves

3 cloves garlic

Directions:

Cover the short rib liberally with the seasoning mix. Sear in a braising pan with a little oil until golden brown, add onions, thyme garlic and bay and sweat briefly. Deglaze with red wine and cover. Cook at a low simmer for about 3 hours or until tender, let it cool in the juice.

Seasoning Mix

Ingredients:

4 Tbs garlic powder

6 Tbs onion powder

1/2 cup smoked paprika

4 Tbs ground fennel

4 Tbs ground black pepper

3/4 cup kosher salt

Directions:

Grind all ingredients together.

Pickled Red Onion

Ingredients:

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup white vinegar

1 cup water

1/2 cup white sugar

4 black peppercorns

Directions:

Heat the white vinegar, water and sugar until the sugar dissolves in a pot over medium heat. Pour over the red onion and black peppercorns, let cool.

Korean Chili Cream

Ingredients:

1/2 cup braising liquid

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 Tbs gochujang

Directions:

Reduce liquid by half in a pot on medium to low heat and season if necessary with salt.