Illinois among 8 states investigating Russian hacking of its elections

CHICAGO — Illinois is among eight states investigating whether Russia hacked into its elections.

A leaked report by the National Security Agency reveals how Russian military intelligence infiltrated the company that made the election software used in those states.

The report says nothing about votes being affected. Only one Illinois county used that software.

Homeland Security says it believes Russia targeted voter registration systems too and Illinois was the worst hit state.

But there were no signs of anything being changed.