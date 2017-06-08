× Gitmo detainees sues to expose CIA “black site” info

A terrorist detainee at Guantanamo prison filed a lawsuit, to try to force the CIA to reveal details of its “black site” prison in Poland.

Al-Qaeda agent Abu Zubaydah says he was held there and subjected to interrogation practices he considered torture.

He’s demanding that the psychologists who created the enhanced interrogation techniques be forced to provide information to Polish prosecutors.