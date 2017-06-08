George H.W. Bush tweets sweet birthday message to his wife

KENEBUNKPORT, Maine — Former first lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on the Maine coast. And her husband had the sweetest message for her on Twitter.

Former President George H.W. Bush posted a photo on social media this afternoon saying:

Happiest of birthdays to Barbara Pierce of Rye, NY. I’m still the luckiest guy in the world.

She and former President George H.W. Bush are planning a low-key day Thursday in Kennebunkport, where they spend their summers. A family spokesman says several family members were with them.

Her husband, the nation’s 41st president, also is celebrating a birthday soon. George H.W. Bush turns 93 on Monday.

The Bushes spend most of the year in Houston, but return each summer to their home on Maine’s rocky coast.