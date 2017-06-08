Discussing the Addison Russell allegations and team reaction on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As one of the faces of one of the greatest eras of the franchise, the accusation came as a jolt on Wednesday night.

An Instagram comment on a picture of Addison Russell's wife Melisa accused him of "mental and physical abuse" in their relationship.

The Cubs immediately took action and notified Major League Baseball, who is looking into the allegation as of Thursday night.

A number of players reacted to the news along with the front office at Wrigley Field on Thursday and was a big topic on Thursday's Sports Feed.

