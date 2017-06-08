× Cubs place pitcher Kyle Hendricks on the 10-day disabled list

CHICAGO – A year ago he was starting to come into his own as one of the best pitchers in the National League. Now Kyle Hendricks ERA is nearly two points higher as he battles to stay over .500.

Perhaps a move made by the Cubs on Thursday could indicate what might have been going on.

Before Thursday’s series opener with the Rockies, the team placed pitcher Kyle Hendricks on the ten-day disabled list with tendinitis in his right throwing hand. Specifically, according to team president Theo Epstein, the problem is with a tendon in the back of his middle finger on the hand.

The injury is not thought to be serious and is retroactive to June 5th, meaning that the pitcher could return for a series in Pittsburgh June 16th-18th.

Hendricks is not expected to be on the disabled list past ten days. Mike Montgomery will take his place in the rotation and start against Colorado on Friday at Wrigley Field. Right-handed pitcher Seth Frankoff has been called up to take his place on the roster.

Off the pace of his incredible 2016 season in which he was a Cy Young finalist with a 16-8 record with a National League-low 2.13 ERA, Hendricks is 4-3 this season with an ERA of 4.09.

Perhaps the injury affected his last two starts in which he allowed nine combined earned runs against the Padres and then the Cardinals. He only lasted four innings in the latter start and walked three batters on June 4th, but the Cubs were able to slug out a 7-6 victory.