× Cubs Game Notes For Thursday vs. Colorado

* The Rockies have captured each of their past three series against the Cubs by 2-1 margins, including a set at Coors Field in May. After winning the most recent meeting at Wrigley Field in April 2016, the Rockies will now seek consecutive road wins against the Cubs for the first time since April 2011.* The Rockies are coming off a two-game sweep of Cleveland in which Colorado outscored the Indians by a combined margin of 19-4. The Rockies outhit the Indians, .343-.215, while also posting a 14-2 advantage in walks drawn.

* The Cubs’ five-game winning streak, their longest of 2017, ended with a 6-5 loss to Miami on Wednesday. It was the Cubs’ fifth loss this season when scoring at least five runs (22-5), after losing only six times in such cases all of last season (78-6).

* Mark Reynolds went 1-for-2 on Wednesday while also drawing three walks. He enters this series versus the Cubs with a .447 batting average this season when facing the NL Central. In 13 games against the division, Reynolds has delivered four home runs, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored while slugging .766.

* Since the beginning of 2016, Tyler Chatwood is 11-4 in road games. Over those two seasons, Chatwood leads the majors in ERA (2.02), opponent batting average (.183) and opponent slugging percentage (.298) when working away from home (minimum 100 IP).

* Jon Lester has permitted just two hits in 25 opponent at-bats (.080) with runners in scoring position and two outs this season. That’s lowered his average allowed in such situations to .119 since the beginning of 2015, the lowest mark by any pitcher who’s made at least 25 starts over that span.