× Cubs’ Addison Russell under investigation for domestic violence allegation: reports

CHICAGO — Major League Baseball is investigating domestic violence allegations made against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, according to multiple reports.

MLB vice president Pat Courtney told USA TODAY Sports Thursday: “We will look into the allegations.”

Russell’s wife Melisa suggested in several Instagram posts that the couple was breaking up. In the comments of one of those posts, a woman Russell’s wife referred to as a close friend, alleged him of “mentally and physically abusing her.”

The comment from “@carlierreed” from a since deleted Instagram post says: “Hateful is cheating on your wife, mentally & physically abusing her. Melisa didn’t want that out but I’ll say it. He hit her. In front of Aiden & Mila. But let’s worry about Melisa being ‘hateful.’ She was loyal, forgiving & kind still is. She found condoms in his apartment yesterday. Should I keep the list going??”

According to the Sun-Times, MLB is investigating the posts and is expected to interview the wife and her friend under its domestic violence policy.

The Cubs have not yet responded to WGN’s request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.