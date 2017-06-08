× Cubs Addison Russell calls domestic violence accusation ‘false and hurtful’

CHICAGO – Chicago Cubs Addison Russell issued a short statement this afternoon in response to the MLB looking into a domestic violence accusation.

Russell said:

Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I’ll have no further comment.

Russell’s wife, Melissa, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was unfaithful to her. In another post, a user named carlierreed and described by Melissa as a close friend accused Russell of “mentally and physically abusing her.” The posts have been deleted.

MLB spokesman Patrick Courtney says “we are looking into the situation.” Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the department “does not have any current investigation” into Russell or allegations of domestic violence.

An All-Star last season, Russell is batting just .209 with three homers and 19 RBIs this year.