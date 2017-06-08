150 years of Frank Lloyd Wright: Photos of his most popular projects

CHICAGO — In 1867, modern American architect Frank Lloyd Wright was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin. Thursday, we celebrate what would have been his 150th birthday by taking a look at some of his most popular work.

Considered by many to be the greatest American architect of all time, Lloyd thought up around 1,000 designs, 500 of which were realized around the world. His work is distinct and has left a mark on Chicago, the city where Lloyd began his iconic career. His work can be found throughout the city and in the Oak Park neighborhood in particular.