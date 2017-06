Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, OR -- The fight against wasting food is joining forces with.. dessert. 'Salt and Straw" is an ice cream chain on the west coast.

They conjured up a line of ice cream flavors made from food waste. They're using toasted bread, citrus fruits, and even leftover popcorn. The ingredients are still good enough to eat but were on their way to a landfill.

You can buy these special ice creams online, at SaltandStraw.com this month only.