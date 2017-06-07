× Wolves hire Rocky Thompson as head coach

ROSEMONT – As they switch NHL affiliates for the upcoming season, the Chicago Wolves are doing the same for head coaches.

With Craig Berube likely headed to St. Louis to take an assistant coach job with the Blues, the organization today named Rocky Thompson as their leader for the 2017-2018 season.

He comes to Chicago from the Ontario Hockey League’s Winsor Spitfires, whom he led to the Memorial Cup Championship this past season. Thompson becomes the 10th head coach in Wolves’ history and takes over as the franchise switches their affiliation from the Blues to the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to serve as head coach of the Chicago Wolves,” said Thompson in a statement released by the team. “Chicago is a tremendous hockey community and I look forward to helping the Golden Knights develop top players on and off the ice in front of this dedicated fan base.”

Before two years in Winsor, Thompson was with the Oilers organization for eight seasons in a variety of capacities. A draft pick of the Flames in 1995, Thompson played 25 games in the NHL in Calgary and with Florida Panthers.