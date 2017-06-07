× White Sox Carlos Rodon makes first rehab start at Winston Salem

ZEBULON, N.C. – As with many rehab starts for players who’ve not taken the field in the while, Carlos Rodon had a bit of good and bad in his first minor league rehab start.

Taking the mound for the Class A Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday night against the Carolina Mudhens in Zebulon, North Carolina, the pitcher allowed five earned runs but did strike out six batters in 3 1/3 innings of work.

He took the loss for the Dash who were knocked off by the Mudhens 6-3. But the his return to the mound is encouraging considering that Rodon has been out of commission since being diagnosed with left elbow bursitis in spring training.

“It’s all based on health. It felt good, arm felt good,” said Rodon to reporters after the game. “It felt strong and it was good to get back out there and pitch again, it’s been a little while but it’s fun to compete.”

“The goal was to get into the fifth inning, but they hit me around a little bit. Good for them. The goal was to feel healthy throughout the whole thing. Just get up-and-down, work on some command stuff.”

Rodon has been throwing at extended spring training for a few weeks but still doesn’t have a set time for a return to the White Sox. The injury comes after the third-year player was coming off his best months of his young career at the end of 2016, when he had a 7-2 record with 80 strikeouts in August and September.

Projected as the White Sox’s No. 2 starter to start the season, the White Sox are hoping to get Rodon back to the major league club before the All-Star Break.