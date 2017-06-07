Vince Pellegrino looks ahead to the BMW Championship on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The heat of summer is just finally reaching the Windy City, but local golf fans already have their attention turned to the fall.

That's when the BMW Championships will once again return to Conway Farms in Lake Forest, just as it did in 2013 and 2015. The tournament doesn't tee off until September 12th, but that doesn't mean the hype hasn't already begun.

On Wednesday, WGA executive VP Vince Pellegrino appeared on Sports Feed to give an early preview of what's to come from some of the best golfers in the world this fall. He also discussed some of the other attractions at the event with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Vince's segment on Wednesday's show in the video above.