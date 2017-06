CENTREVILLE, Ill. — Illinois police are looking into whether a man facing sex trafficking charges in Las Vegas is responsible for the 2015 death of a six-year-old child in Illinois.

Police say the child’s mother called them from Las Vegas.

She said her husband, Jason Quate, forced her into prostitution and abused their children.

Police found the body in an abandoned garage in Centreville.

The body of the child was too badly decomposed to identify its gender.