Suburban camp relocated over tick concerns

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. -- Lake County officials made the recommendation to move the summer camp after testing in the area found ticks with Lyme Disease.

The oldest summer day camp in Lake Forest will have a new location when camp starts on June 19th.

The McCormick Day Camp is moving from the McCormick Ravine to Northcroft Park because of growing concerns over ticks.

Michael Adam, Senior Biologist with the Lake County Health Department says we're in the middle of a very active tick season and it is not limited to Lake Forest.

Ticks live in wooded areas, tall grass and weeds.

They can cause severe illness.

This week, a 2-year-old girl from the Indianapolis-area died from what's believed to be Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever which is considered rare.

But ticks also carry Lyme Disease and in Lake County, the number of cases has risen in recent years.

For prevention, Adam says use insect repellant with DEET and when coming in from outside, check yourself, children and pets for ticks. If you see one, use tweezers to pull it out immediately and disinfect the bite site.

Symptoms of Lyme disease include a "bull's eye" rash, fever and aches. And early treatment is key.