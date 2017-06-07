Sick and injured animals get second chance at life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. -- More than three dozen sick and injured cats and dogs rescued from Chicago Animal Care and Control are getting a second chance at life.

It's all thanks to the Shelter Animal Surgical Service, a program launched by the Veterinary Specialty Center of Buffalo Grove to provide their veterinary interns with more surgical experience.

Veterinary Specialty Center works closely with organizations that rescue animals from CACC -- including Fetching Tails Foundation, Chicago Rescue Intervention & Support Program (CRISP) and One Tail at a Time.

In just the few months since the Shelter Animal Surgical Service program started they have worked on 42 cats and dogs.

Participants in the program have repairing eyes, tails and paws. They've also performed surgery for animals with cancer, among other procedures.

They hope within a year's time hundreds of animals will receive life-saving surgery through the program.

For information on how to adopt animals saved through the Shelter Animal Surgical Service contact the Fetching Tails Foundation.