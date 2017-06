Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- South Shore trains will operate on a regular rush hour schedule with a reduced number of cars this morning.

Crews were working through the night to clear the derailment at Millennium station on the South Shore line.

Trains were temporarily suspended and delayed for hours after a train from South Bend went off the tracks while pulling into the station Tuesday afternoon.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.