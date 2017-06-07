Trump to nominate Christopher Wray as FBI director

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he plans to nominate Christopher A. Wray to be the next FBI director.

Trump’s announcement comes one day before former FBI Director James Comey, who Trump fired last month, is set to testify in a bombshell hearing before the Senate.

“I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

Wray headed up the Justice Department’s criminal division from 2003 to 2005 under President George W. Bush and is currently a litigation partner at the DC-based law firm King & Spalding, where he chairs the firm’s Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.