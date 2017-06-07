People can now zip line off the Eiffel Tower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARIS -- As if the Eiffel Tower wasn't already appealing, a zip line has been attached to the popular Paris attraction.

The zip line was setup by 'Perrier' to celebrate the French Open, and will start riders at 400 feet in the air and have them traveling to a platform 26-hundred feet away at about 55 miles per hour; which is about the speed of a high powered tennis ball served by a professional tennis player.

The zip line opened Monday June 5th.

The ride is a little more than a half a mile long, and will take about a minute to complete.

Bad news though if you want to add this to your upcoming Paris itinerary; the zip line will only be available till June 11th.