‘Now this is why I retired!’ Watch David Ross and his kids’ family singalong

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross has been busy since retiring from baseball, but that hasn’t stopped him from showing off his singing skills.

He recently shared a video on Twitter of himself and his three kids singing Brett Eldredge’s “Somethin’ I’m Good At” in the car. “Now this is why I retired!” he wrote in the tweet. His daughter Landri and son Cole seemed to enjoy singing with Dad, but baby Harper seemed to appear uninterested.

Eldredge is a huge Cubs fan and is even friends with players, too. Last year, Eldredge showed Ross and Rizzo how it’s done by taking batting practice with them.

Look at @arizz_44 @grandparossy_3 learning from their hitting coach, getting ready for opening day today at wrigley😂! @mlb @cubs #capson A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on Apr 11, 2016 at 10:09am PDT

Eldrege got his chance to bat, so it was Rizzo’s turn to show him his all-star piano skills. It’s only fitting that Ross joined in on the fun by sharing the video of him singing with his family.