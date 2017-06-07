‘Now this is why I retired!’ Watch David Ross and his kids’ family singalong

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross has been busy since retiring from baseball, but that hasn’t stopped him from showing off his singing skills.
He recently shared a video on Twitter of himself and his three kids singing Brett Eldredge’s “Somethin’ I’m Good At” in the car. “Now this is why I retired!” he wrote in the tweet. His daughter Landri and son Cole seemed to enjoy singing with Dad, but baby Harper seemed to appear uninterested.
Eldredge is a huge Cubs fan and is even friends with players, too. Last year, Eldredge showed Ross and Rizzo how it’s done by taking batting practice with them.
Eldrege got his chance to bat, so it was Rizzo’s turn to show him his all-star piano skills. It’s only fitting that Ross joined in on the fun by sharing the video of him singing with his family.