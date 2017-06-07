Midday Fix: Time Out Chicago best bar winner, Best Intentions

Morgan Olsen, editor

Time Out Chicago
www.timeout.com

The Winners:

Bar of the Year presented by Hendrick’s Gin: Best Intentions

Best New Bar: Spilt Milk Tavern

Best Bar Family presented by Glenfiddich: Scofflaw

Best Bar Design: Estereo

Best Single-Focus Bar: Lost Lake

Best Wine Bar presented by Segura Viudas: Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar

Most Creative Drink List: The Aviary

Best Beer Bar: Hopleaf Bar

Best Chicago Mainstay: Delilah’s Chicago

 

Best Intentions
3281 W. Armitage
Chicago
www.bestintentionschicago.com

Fiat Lux

Ingredients:
2 oz Hendrick’s Gin
.5 oz John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum
.5 oz Carpano Bianco Vermouth
.25 oz Ancho Reyes Verde (Green Chile Liqueur)
2 dashes Regan’s Orange Bitters No. 6

Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Lightly press two sprigs of mint into the mixture to release the oils from the mint. Stir.
Express lemon oil into a coupe, and then strain the cocktail into the coupe. Garnish with cucumber and mint.

 