Midday Fix: Time Out Chicago best bar winner, Best Intentions

Morgan Olsen, editor

Time Out Chicago

www.timeout.com

The Winners:

Bar of the Year presented by Hendrick’s Gin: Best Intentions

Best New Bar: Spilt Milk Tavern

Best Bar Family presented by Glenfiddich: Scofflaw

Best Bar Design: Estereo

Best Single-Focus Bar: Lost Lake

Best Wine Bar presented by Segura Viudas: Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar

Most Creative Drink List: The Aviary

Best Beer Bar: Hopleaf Bar

Best Chicago Mainstay: Delilah’s Chicago

Best Intentions

3281 W. Armitage

Chicago

www.bestintentionschicago.com

Fiat Lux

Ingredients:

2 oz Hendrick’s Gin

.5 oz John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum

.5 oz Carpano Bianco Vermouth

.25 oz Ancho Reyes Verde (Green Chile Liqueur)

2 dashes Regan’s Orange Bitters No. 6

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Lightly press two sprigs of mint into the mixture to release the oils from the mint. Stir.

Express lemon oil into a coupe, and then strain the cocktail into the coupe. Garnish with cucumber and mint.