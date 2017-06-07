Mayor Emanuel issues Executive Order committing Chicago to Paris Agreement guidelines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Mayor Rahm Emanuel signed an Executive Order committing Chicago to the guidelines put forth in the Paris Agreement on climate Wednesday after President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the U.S. from the accord last week.

The order commits Chicago to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to "levels equivalent to or greater 26-28 percent reduction from 2005 levels to 2025," according to a statement. Insofar as how they plan on delivering those reductions, Emanuel's administration cited the City's recent commitment to power all public buildings by 100 percent renewable energy by 2025, and a 2013 commitment to eliminate coal from its electricity supply.

“As the Trump administration pulls back we will push forward and reduce our fair share of carbon emissions in line with the Paris Accord," Emanuel said in the statement.

Over 200 mayors have committed to upholding the climate deal after President Trump announced the U.S. would withdraw. According to the City, Chicago will begin measuring greenhouse gas emissions every other year to check progress towards these goals, beginning in 2018 with a measurement of 2017 levels.

Emanuel issued the order as more than a dozen mayors from around the world are in Chicago for a 3-day forum.