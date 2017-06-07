Make-A-Wish grants Ohio boy’s wish to meet April the giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y — Not long ago, April the giraffe captivated the nation with her pregnancy. Millions of people tuned into a live-stream, eagerly anticipating the arrival of her calf. One of those millions was a little boy from Avon, Ohio, and now he’s gotten to meet April in person.

11-year-old Alex suffers from a life-threatening seizure disorder. When the Make-A-Wish foundation offered to make his wish come true, Harpersville, New York is where he chose to go.

Alex and his family arrived at Animal Adventure Park and met April, her calf Tajiri and Tajiri’s father Oliver, reported local news. They spent the day exploring the park and talking with the keepers.

“When we received the call from Make-A-Wish, this was truly a no-brainer for us,” explained Jordan Patch to local news, Owner of Animal Adventure Park. “April has had such an impact worldwide and we want to ensure that her exposure not only has an impact on animal conservation efforts but also on any lives that she can touch in a positive way.”