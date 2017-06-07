Lunchbreak: Maple-Dijon salmon skewers, prepared by Marsh Skeele, Sitka Salmon Shares

Marsh Skeele

Sitka Salmon Shares

Maple-Dijon Salmon Skewers

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon pure maple syrup

1 Tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 Tablespoon whole-grain mustard

2 Tablespoons grapeseed or vegetable oil

1 pound skinless salmon fillet, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

8 6-inch metal skewers, or wooden skewers soaked in water for 1 hour

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk the maple syrup with the lemon juice, both mustards, and 1 tablespoon of the grapeseed oil. Thread the salmon onto skewers, and season all over with salt and pepper. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1 Tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Add half of the skewers and cook over moderate heat until browned on the bottom, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip the skewers and cook, basting with the mustard glaze and turning occasionally, until glazed and nearly cooked through, about 5 minutes total. Repeat with the remaining oil and skewers. Transfer to a platter and serve right away.