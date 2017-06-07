Heat returns to Chicago

Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski tells us the first six days of June produced 91 percent of possible sunshine here, the greatest amount since 93 percent was registered in 1956, and another sunny day is expected Thursday. Normal sunshine for the period is 65 percent.

Chicago’s temperatures have run near normal on Monday and Tuesday, but heat will be returning. Hot air, entrenched across the western U.S. for several days, has begun to shift east – into the Plains on Thursday, into the western Midwest on Friday and across the remainder of the Midwest on Saturday. Chicago’s afternoon temperature is forecast to hit 90 degrees Saturday, then climb into the 90s on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Other than the chance of a thunderstorm early Friday, it will be continued dry through the seven-day forecast cycle.